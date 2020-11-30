MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 17

Dream11 Team Prediction

MAR vs AUK: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 17

Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST – November 30.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MAR vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Keeper Niraj Khanna

Batters Nowell Khosla, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Eldhose Mathew (VC)

All-Rounders Haroon Mughal (C), Fanyan Mughal, Asif Sha

Bowlers Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Bose Paul, Nithin K Babu

SQUADS

Atlas UTC Knights CC:

Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ajay John, Akash Lal Ramesan, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Muhammed Jameel Subair.

Marsa CC:

John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Glenn Tavilla, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubair, Abishek Kuntala, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman.

