MAR vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction Match 4: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta November 25 Wednesday

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The European series continues in Malta. The fourth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Malta tournament will be played between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – November 25 in India.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

MAR vs MSW My Dream11 Team

Haroon Mughal (captain), Samuel George (vice-captain), John Grima, Justin George, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan. Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas

MAR vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

Marsa CC: John Grima, Muhammad Usman, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, David Athwal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Abishek Kuntala

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair, Justin George, Jibin Sebastian, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Titi Thomas, Shijil Joy

MAR vs MSW Full Squads

Marsa CC: Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Nowell Khosla, Muhammad Zubbair, Niraj Khanna, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, David Athwal, John Grima, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Sidharth Anand

Msida Warriors CC: Titi Thomas, Jibin Sebastian, Tom Thomas, Basil Joy, Rajeesh Mundoli, Shijil Joy, Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Rahul Nair, Samuel George, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George

