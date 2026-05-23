IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Marco Jansen breaks silence on Lucknow Super Giants’ batting performance in their do-or-die match, says…

Marco Jansen breaks silence on Lucknow Super Giants’ batting performance in their do-or-die match, says…

Star Punjab Kings player Marco Jansen opens up on Lucknow Super Giants' batting performance against them in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Published On May 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Marco Jansen breaks silence on LSG batting performance against them

Marco Jansen breaks silence on LSG batting performance against them in IPL 2026

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen described Lucknow Super Giants’ total of 196/6 as competitive, while noting that while slower balls had some effect, the surface overall at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium remained good for batting.

Marco Jansen opens up on bowling condition and PBKS’ chase against LSG

â€œSlower balls did help now and then, but it’s all in all a good wicket. Yeah, it felt like the oddball would hold a bit, but the older the ball got, it felt like a decent wicket to bat on. You had to be creative in terms of your change-ups and stuff like that. Luckily, it’s a big field, so as a bowler, you have a lot to play with,” Jansen said to broadcasters after the first innings ended.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Jansen, who picked 2-33, admitted he was relieved to finally get back among the wickets. “I am just happy to take a wicket after a long time. Nice feeling to contribute with the ball again for the team. Happy I put in a decent performance,” he remarked.

Asked about advice for the batting unit chasing 197, Jansen quipped, “I think I should ask them for advice. No, I think the guys up top know what they have to do; they know what they do best. So let them just go out and have a good crack at it.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant’s LSG star player big statement on team’s performance in IPL 2026, says…

PBKS need victory against LSG to stay alive in IPL 2026 playoff race

The chase of 197 will now test PBKS’s batting depth, with the spotlight on their top order to deliver under pressure and keep their playoff chances alive. PBKS had a wonderful first half in the season by winning six of their first seven games, with one clash against KKR washed out due to rain.

But they have been winless in their last six outings and need to win over LSG while hoping for other results to go in their favour to enter the last four stage and set up an Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Also Read: ICC is set to introduce THESE 3 rules to make cricket faster and more fair

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s maiden century against LSG keeps Punjab Kings’ qualification hopes alive

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s maiden century against LSG keeps Punjab Kings’ qualification hopes alive
Rishabh Pant’s LSG star player big statement on team’s performance in IPL 2026, says…

Rishabh Pant’s LSG star player big statement on team’s performance in IPL 2026, says…
Big update ahead of LSG vs PBKS clash as Arjun Tendulkar makes his in IPL 2026 debut

Big update ahead of LSG vs PBKS clash as Arjun Tendulkar makes his in IPL 2026 debut
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s angry moment before handshake incident with Travis Head

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s angry moment before handshake incident with Travis Head

Latest News

Punjab Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets

Marco Jansen opens up on LSG batting performance

ICC is set to launch three new rules

Arjun Tendulkar makes his debut for LSG in IPL 2026 against Punjab Kings

LSG star player make big statement on team performance

Virat Kohli's angry moment before handshake incident with Travis Head

Editor's Pick

IPL 2026: RCB captain Rajat Patidar reveals what hurt most in big defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026: RCB captain Rajat Patidar reveals what hurt most in big defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH credits one MAJOR change after another explosive knock vs RCB, his name is…

Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH credits one MAJOR change after another explosive knock vs RCB, his name is…
Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing

Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing
Stephen Fleming sends clear MESSAGE before GT clash as CSK fight to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

Stephen Fleming sends clear MESSAGE before GT clash as CSK fight to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive
Why IPL batters still struggle against KKR’s THIS star? Aakash Chopra explains

Why IPL batters still struggle against KKR’s THIS star? Aakash Chopra explains
Bad news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni misses must-win Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026

Bad news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni misses must-win Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026