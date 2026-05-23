Marco Jansen breaks silence on Lucknow Super Giants’ batting performance in their do-or-die match, says…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Lucknow VS Punjab 196/6 (20.0) 200/3 (18.0) Punjab beat Lucknow by 7 wickets Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer Last Wicket: Prabhsimran Singh (W) lbw b Arjun Tendulkar 69 (39) - 162/3 in 14.6 Over

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen described Lucknow Super Giants’ total of 196/6 as competitive, while noting that while slower balls had some effect, the surface overall at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium remained good for batting.

Marco Jansen opens up on bowling condition and PBKS’ chase against LSG

â€œSlower balls did help now and then, but it’s all in all a good wicket. Yeah, it felt like the oddball would hold a bit, but the older the ball got, it felt like a decent wicket to bat on. You had to be creative in terms of your change-ups and stuff like that. Luckily, it’s a big field, so as a bowler, you have a lot to play with,” Jansen said to broadcasters after the first innings ended.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Jansen, who picked 2-33, admitted he was relieved to finally get back among the wickets. “I am just happy to take a wicket after a long time. Nice feeling to contribute with the ball again for the team. Happy I put in a decent performance,” he remarked.

Asked about advice for the batting unit chasing 197, Jansen quipped, “I think I should ask them for advice. No, I think the guys up top know what they have to do; they know what they do best. So let them just go out and have a good crack at it.“

Also Read: Rishabh Pant’s LSG star player big statement on team’s performance in IPL 2026, says…

PBKS need victory against LSG to stay alive in IPL 2026 playoff race

The chase of 197 will now test PBKS’s batting depth, with the spotlight on their top order to deliver under pressure and keep their playoff chances alive. PBKS had a wonderful first half in the season by winning six of their first seven games, with one clash against KKR washed out due to rain.

But they have been winless in their last six outings and need to win over LSG while hoping for other results to go in their favour to enter the last four stage and set up an Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Also Read: ICC is set to introduce THESE 3 rules to make cricket faster and more fair

With IANS Inputs.