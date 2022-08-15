New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis sparked controversy during ‘The Hundred’ match between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles at Kennington Oval, London on Sunday. Playing for Southern Brave, Stoinis scored 37 runs off 27 balls and then accused Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain of allegedly chucking while bowling during the innings.

Stoinis was dismissed by Hasnain after stitching a 55-run partnership with captain James Vince for the second wicket. The Australian was furious after getting out and pointed the Mohammad Hasnain while bowling.

Here’s Marcus Stoinis signalling that Mohammad Hasnain was chucking! Ridiculous. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/8utAwbczYI Farid Khan ???? (@_FaridKhan) August 14, 2022

Mohammad Hasnain was suspended by ICC after he was reported by umpire Gerard Abood during the BBL 2021-22 match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2. He underwent biomechanics tests in late January, with the findings from the Lahore University of Management Sciences confirming his action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension.

However, the Pakistani pacer worked on his action and then ICC cleared him to play at all levels of cricket in June 2022. Stoinis’s reaction also created some buzz on Twitter.

See reaction:

This is shocking !!! Hasnain has been cleared & it has nothing to do with Stoinis @thehundred #TheHundred https://t.co/vMTw0KC9MG Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) August 14, 2022

Concern was expressed despite his action being cleared. You blamed Moises Henriques earlier and now blaming Stoinis. Maybe they are right? https://t.co/8vn19hcCAv Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) August 15, 2022

“Controversy”? Looks pretty bent there mate pic.twitter.com/VP6UC7SpDA Bryce Kooyman (@BryceKooyman) August 15, 2022