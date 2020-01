Marcus Stoinis Looked More Angry Than I Have Ever Seen Him: Kane Richardson

Australia pacer Kane Richardson has said he didn’t know what was going through Marcus Stoinis mind during a recent exchange between the duo in the ongoing Big Bash League. Stoinis was fined after hurling homophobic slur at Richardson for which he later apologised as well.

Richardson is currently in India with the Australia ODI squad to take part in a three-match series starting January 14 in Mumbai. The have often been involved in verbal exchanges while playing domestic cricket.

However, Richardson isn’t sure why Stoinis went ‘out of character’

“We always talk, we’re both competitors,” Richardson said on Sunday. “It was just a bit of harmless banter about what was going on on the field and the way he goes about it. I always want to have a chat to him about that. It was just harmless cricket chat. For some reason, he reacted the way he did. You would have to ask him why; it was really out of character. He looked more angry than I have ever seen him. I’m not sure what he was thinking. The learning has to be that it never happens again.”

The two did talk about the incident later on but Richardson said he wasn’t personally offended while adding that is’s something that shouldn’t happen again in the future. “Yeah, a little WhatsApp the morning after, but not a whole lot of conversation about it,” Richardson said. “He realised he made a mistake. I could just tell by his body language for the rest of his innings that night that he knew he made a mistake. I didn’t need an apology for myself, he didn’t offend me. It’s what he said that offended so many people. It was more just his actions and everyone’s actions, we can’t afford to have that happen again.”