Former SA star hails SA20 as Game-Changer for Proteas cricket, says, ‘Obviously not at…’

Has SA20 changed South African cricket forever? Mark Boucher explains how the league is shaping match-winners across all formats.

Mark Boucher praises SA20 for player development

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher said SA20 has made a strong influence on his country’s performances in international cricket across all three formats, exposing young players to various match situations.

South Africa have had considerable success in the last couple of years, reaching the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024, and then winning the World Test Championship and a Test series in India last year.

“Influence of SA20 is showing in international cricket for South Africaâ€¦100% there is no doubt. Since we started the SA20, it’s given exposure to our local players with international players, match situations,” Boucher told a select media gathering during an interaction facilitated by SA20.

Learning from the IPL model

“We saw what happened in the IPL. As soon as the youngsters started playing with international players and learning from them in the IPL, their game just went to a different level and now the depth in Indian cricket is immense.”

Boucher used the example of young all-rounder Corbin Bosch to strengthen his point.

“Obviously not at the IPL level, but it’s (SA20) still very very good. It has given exposure to the global world and it has helped our cricketers not only in T20 cricket, but in one-day and Test cricket. Look at Corbin Bosch. He had a standout SA20, and then the next thing he’s playing one-day cricket and then the next thing is playing Test cricket. So yes, SA20 is 100% a game-changer which needs to happen for the game in our country,” he added.

Corbin Bosch example highlights SA20’s impact

But the 49-year-old understands that the SA20 still has a long road to travel to match the IPL and the Big Bash League in terms of market penetration and talent scouting.

“The International players’ rate it (SA20) high, and some of them have played in BBL and in the IPL. Obviously, as I said earlier the IPL will always be the IPL and I don’t think there’s any competition against the IPL.

“The Big Bash has been around for a long time. It had its ups and downs but it seems to be getting back to a good standard and now SA20 has started off well, and it’s getting better. So, you know, I think that those three tournaments are probably your top three at the moment and that’s not me just being biased.”

SA20’s aim to become second only to IPL

Boucher said the feedback from international players who are playing in the SA20 has been excellent so far.

“It’s after speaking to international players who play in these competitions around the world. So, it’s largely been thanks to the IPL investors, Graeme (Smith) and his team. They’re open to learning every season. So that’s why I do believe it’s (SA20) going to get better and bigger and, hopefully, end up in second place to the IPL,” he said.