Markram leaves tournament midway due to…, Buttler named Manchester Super Giants captain

Manchester Super Giants have been dealt a blow amid the ongoing season of The Hundred, as their captain, Aiden Markram, has left the tournament and returned home due to personal reasons at a crucial stage of the competition.

Jos Buttler named captain after Aiden Markram’s departure

Manchester Super Giants have announced the signing of Michael Bracewell as Markram’s replacement. The team has handed the leadership baton to former England skipper Jos Buttler.

As reported by Cricinfo, Aiden Markram will miss the remainder of The Hundred 2026 after returning home to South Africa for personal reasons in the middle of the tournament in England.

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“Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men’s captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons. Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year’s competition,” the franchise said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Markram made valuable contributions before leaving

Markram, who is part of all three Super Giants franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20, and The Hundred, played five matches in the ongoing 100-ball tournament and scored 117 runs. He also struck a brilliant half-century in his last appearance against MI London at The Oval.

Jos Buttler in superb form ahead of captaincy role

Buttler has been in outstanding touch this season. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 226 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 112 and will now take over the captaincy for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025.

Manchester Super Giants eye comeback in race for knockouts

Manchester Super Giants have struggled for consistency in The Hundred 2026 so far. They have won only two of their first five matches while losing the other three.

The team currently sits sixth in the points table and will need a strong finish in the remaining league matches to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

(With IANS Inputs)