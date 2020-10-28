West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has launched an expletive laden tirade against Ben Stokes after the England allrounder referred to him during an interview. The comments have drawn criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan who termed it as appalling.

In an interview with BBC Test Match Special podcast Stokes had said that the two-week period of quarantining in New Zealand is an experience which he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy, not even on Samuels.

“Some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it’s like and I was saying it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Stokes said.

“I text my brother saying the same thing and my brother asked, ‘you wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels? I said, ‘no, it’s that bad’ – that’s how tough it was,” he added.

In response to Stokes’ comments, Samuels made discriminatory remarks on Instagram about the allrounder’s skin tone and even dragged his wife into it.

“No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b**** still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har (sic) into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f****** superior skin tone (sic),” he posted on his Instagram.

He later on posted a series of stories that he claimed to be support from his fans and reportedly deleted few of the abusive posts later on.

Stokes and Samuels have a history dating back to 2015 when the latter mocked the Englishman with a salute.

The pair also clashed during the ICC World T20 final in 2016 in Kolkata which West Indies won in the final over.