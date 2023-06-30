Marnus Labuschagne Drops Chewing Gum On Pitch, Puts It Back In His Mouth - WATCH Viral Video
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was seen dropping chewing gum on the pitch and then puts it back in his mouth in a gross video that is going viral on internet.
New Delhi: The second Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is currently underway at the Lord's in London. After going down by 2 wickets in the first Test that was played at Edgbaston, England skipper Ben Stokes invited Aussies to bat first in second Test. The Baggy Greens rode on Steve Smith's 110 to post a total of 416 runs. Apart from him, Travis Head made a contribution of 77 runs, David Warner (66) and Marnus Labuschagne (47).
In a video that is going viral on the internet, Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne is seen eating a chewing gum which he mistakenly dropped to the pitch but in a surprise move he was then caught picking it up and started chewing again. The video was widely shared on social media while many fans are trolling the Australian right-hander for his act.
Here's the video:
Australia were eight balls behind when they came into the final session on Day 2 and things only got worse as they lost Nathan Lyon due to a calf injury. Cameron Green came in and started bowling short and got rid of Ollie Pope as well.
Nathan Lyon Gets Injured
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered an injury scare when he limped off with a calf problem. Lyon appeared to hold his calf muscle after running in from the boundary Thursday to field a shot from England's Ben Duckett.
Lyon's absence from the rest of the second day and potentially much longer is a huge setback for Australia's bid to retain the Ashes.
Steve Smith indicated that if he ruled out of the Ashes due to this injury, Todd Murphy can be considered as his suitable replacement.
