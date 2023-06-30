New Delhi: The second Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is currently underway at the Lord's in London. After going down by 2 wickets in the first Test that was played at Edgbaston, England skipper Ben Stokes invited Aussies to bat first in second Test. The Baggy Greens rode on Steve Smith's 110 to post a total of 416 runs. Apart from him, Travis Head made a contribution of 77 runs, David Warner (66) and Marnus Labuschagne (47).

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne is seen eating a chewing gum which he mistakenly dropped to the pitch but in a surprise move he was then caught picking it up and started chewing again. The video was widely shared on social media while many fans are trolling the Australian right-hander for his act.

Here's the video: