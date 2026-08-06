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Marnus Labuschagne makes honest admission over Test struggles ahead of Bangladesh series

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has admitted he became "greedy" while searching for runs during his Test slump. The former world No.1 believes an eight-week break has helped him rediscover his game ahead of the Bangladesh Test series.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Published On Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne admitted that a desperate search for runs made him ‘greedy’ at the crease during his recent lean patch in Tests. At the same time, he expressed confidence that an unprecedented eight-week hiatus has allowed him to reset his technique ahead of the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Marnus Labuschagne hopes long break sparks return to form

Labuschagne, 32, has failed to score a Test century in his last 22 matches for Australia since his hundred during the 2023 Ashes. Despite his prolonged lean run, he is expected to retain the crucial number three spot when Australia begin the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin next Thursday.

Sitting here now after eight weeks, being able to go back to my fundamentals and spending hours and hours on my game and the simple things. It’s something that I definitely needed, when you’re on the road playing for the last seven or eight years straight.

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This is the longest break I’ve had. It’s hard to find long-term solutions in such a short time frame when you’ve only got three weeks between tours and things like that,” Labuschagne told reporters at Australia’s ongoing training camp on Thursday.

Labuschagne admits search for runs affected his mindset

Reflecting on his extended run without a century, the former world No.1 Test batter admitted that his eagerness to score big runs often worked against him.

When you’ve missed out a few times, you get a little greedy and start searching for runs instead of letting the game come to you.

Australian batter confident hard work will pay off

There’s been times where I’ve tried to get things in order, but I just run out of time to fully commit to those small changes and you revert back to what you’ve been doing. You never get off that cycle until you have a little gap, so it’s been really nice to go back and find my best form and what it looks like for me.

The preparation for the past five weeks here with Australia has been great for that and hopefully we can see the results off the back of all the hard work,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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