Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Batter He Would Like To Bat With
Marnus Labuschagne also picked Suryakumar Yadav a better T20 player than Mohammad Rizwan.
New Delhi: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne picked Virat Kohli as a batter he would like to bat along. During an interactive Question and Answer session Labuschagne was asked to pick one batter from fab 4 he would like to bat along to which the Aussie picked Kohli. Notably, Labuschagne was not allowed to pick Steve Smith. Labuschagne said he and Kohli will run heaps of twos. The right-hand batter also picked RCB as his favourite IPL team.
has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2sMarnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023
RCBMarnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023
Marnus Labuschagne also picked Suryakumar Yadav as a better T20 player than Mohammad Rizwan.
skyMarnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023
When asked to describe Rohit Sharma in one word, the Australian batter gave a wonderful response saying it's tough to describe Rohit in one word, adding that the Indian captain is easy on the eyes.
more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye - smooth bat swingMarnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023
Labuschagne was recently part of the IND vs AUS multi-format series. The batter performed well in the Test series and was Australia's second-leading run-scorer after Usman Khawaja, however, the ODIs didn't go his way as he could only muster 43 runs.
