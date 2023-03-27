Advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Batter He Would Like To Bat With

Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Batter He Would Like To Bat With

Marnus Labuschagne also picked Suryakumar Yadav a better T20 player than Mohammad Rizwan.

Updated: March 27, 2023 8:56 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne picked Virat Kohli as a batter he would like to bat along. During an interactive Question and Answer session Labuschagne was asked to pick one batter from fab 4 he would like to bat along to which the Aussie picked Kohli. Notably, Labuschagne was not allowed to pick Steve Smith. Labuschagne said he and Kohli will run heaps of twos. The right-hand batter also picked RCB as his favourite IPL team.

Marnus Labuschagne also picked Suryakumar Yadav as a better T20 player than Mohammad Rizwan.

When asked to describe Rohit Sharma in one word, the Australian batter gave a wonderful response saying it's tough to describe Rohit in one word, adding that the Indian captain is easy on the eyes.

Labuschagne was recently part of the IND vs AUS multi-format series. The batter performed well in the Test series and was Australia's second-leading run-scorer after Usman Khawaja, however, the ODIs didn't go his way as he could only muster 43 runs.

Also Read

More News ›
Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Batter He Would Like To Bat With
Fans Compare Harmanpreet Kaur With Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians' Wins WPL 2023
BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 2022-23 Season | Check Deets
Mumbai Indians Men's Team Sends Good Luck Message To Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Ahead Of WPL Final
IPL 2023: Fans Go Crazy After Virat Kohli's Leaked Video Goes Viral Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event - Watch Viral Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Batter He Would Like To Bat With

Marnus Labuschagne Pips Steve Smith, Picks Virat Kohli As Ba...

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Strongest Playing XI For CSK vs GT Match

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Strongest Playing XI For CSK ...

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Up...

Fans Compare Harmanpreet Kaur With Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians' Wins WPL 2023

Fans Compare Harmanpreet Kaur With Rohit Sharma After Mumbai...

BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 2022-23 Season | Check Deets

BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 202...

Advertisement