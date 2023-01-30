Breaking News

    Marnus Labuschagne Shares Pics Of His Stuffed Luggage For India Tour

    The Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur

    Updated: January 30, 2023 12:09 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: The upcoming four-match Test series between India and Australia is one of the most awaited cricket assignments. The series is a gateway to the World Test Championship final for team India as a series win will ensure team India's entry to their second successive WTC final.

    The series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur. The Australian players have started arriving in the country. Marnus Labuschagne, one of the key batters for Australia, shared a photo of his luggage on his way to India. Labuschagne seems to be a coffee lover and he took a bag full of coffee with him to India.

    Marnus Labuschagne last featured in the Test series against South Africa. The batter made one fifty-plus score during the series and will be eyeing a better show in India.

    Meanwhile, Australia have been dealt with a few blows ahead of the series. All-rounder Cameron Green is racing against time to get fit for the first Test. The team has also lost Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell to injuries. Australia have not had a great time against India in recent times. The Kangaroos have lost their last two Test series against India at home while they have not won a Test series in India since 2004.

