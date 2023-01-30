Marnus Labuschagne Shares Pics Of His Stuffed Luggage For India Tour
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur
New Delhi: The upcoming four-match Test series between India and Australia is one of the most awaited cricket assignments. The series is a gateway to the World Test Championship final for team India as a series win will ensure team India's entry to their second successive WTC final. The series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur. The Australian players have started arriving in the country. Marnus Labuschagne, one of the key batters for Australia, shared a photo of his luggage on his way to India. Labuschagne seems to be a coffee lover and he took a bag full of coffee with him to India.
Marnus Labuschagne last featured in the Test series against South Africa. The batter made one fifty-plus score during the series and will be eyeing a better show in India. Meanwhile, Australia have been dealt with a few blows ahead of the series. All-rounder Cameron Green is racing against time to get fit for the first Test. The team has also lost Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell to injuries. Australia have not had a great time against India in recent times. The Kangaroos have lost their last two Test series against India at home while they have not won a Test series in India since 2004.
Just a few KG of coffee on its way to ?? ?Guess how many bags? https://t.co/jH5IY3bqhj pic.twitter.com/bmkVrbxWjE Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 29, 2023
