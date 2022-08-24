New Delhi: Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschange is a regular member of the team in Test cricket. He has played many brilliant innings in the longest format of the game. The Aussie recently ranked the top five batters in Test Cricket and put Babar Azam after Virat Kohli.

Marnus Labuschange picked his compatriot Steve Smith as the best batter in Test cricket and then went on to choose Virat Kohli. “Steve Smith. I will go with Virat next. Joe Root three, his record in red-ball and for someone who has done it for so long in different conditions, he has a great record in the sub-continent, plays well in England. Babar and Kane then. It is a tough list. In Test cricket, it is tight, at least the top two are,” said Marnus Labuschange while talking to NEWS 9.

Labuschagne (in News9) ranks Kohli, Babar, Williamson, Smith, Root in Test cricket in this order: 1) Steve Smith 2) Virat Kohli 3) Joe Root 4) Babar Azam 5) Kane Williamson Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 24, 2022

Steve Smith has been the backbone of the Australian Test side since his return from the ban. He has been in top form, on the other hand, Virat Kohli has been struggling to get runs in international cricket.

Indian cricket fans also reacted to Labuschange’s choice. Some fans were shocked by his choices, while some accepted his pick.

See reactions:

Williamson better than Kohli N I L E S H (@Peak_Ronaldo) August 24, 2022

Mean While Kane Williamson with 2nd best Avg in Wins in Test Cricket History pic.twitter.com/tCtPn1GbpK Harsha Royal (@JuniorYuvi) August 24, 2022