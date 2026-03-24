MASSIVE blow before IPL 2026? Josh Hazlewood’s return delayed, big update on RCB star

Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the start of IPL 2026 as RCB director Mo Bobat confirms Cricket Australia will decide his return.

Josh Hazelwood (File Photo)

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director of cricket Mo Bobat has said Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will join the squad for IPL 2026 only after Cricket Australia is fully satisfied with his recovery.

Bobat added that RCB is working closely with Cricket Australia and the medical teams while Hazlewood continues his return-to-play programme in Australia.

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Hazlewood played a key role in RCB’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2025.

However, he has not played any match since injuring his hamstring in the Sheffield Shield last November. He also missed the recent T20 World Cup 2026 because he was not fully fit.

The 35-year-old pacer is currently being managed by Cricket Australia and is expected to miss the opening matches of IPL 2026. His exact return date is still not confirmed.

What Mo Bobat said

Speaking to the media during a press conference on Tuesday, Bobat explained the situation.

“As most people would know, Josh has missed quite a bit of cricket recently with injuries, so he’s currently working through a return-to-play programme. He’s doing that in Australia currently. We are liaising with both Josh and Cricket Australia, and our medical teams are collaborating very strongly on a day-to-day basis on his programme,” Bobat said.

“We’ll continue to communicate with them, and as soon as he gets to a point where Cricket Australia are happy, he’ll come over, and we hope to have him with us very soon,” he added.

RCB not worried about bowling depth

Bobat said the team is not worried even though Hazlewood will miss the early games and Yash Dayal is out for the entire season due to personal reasons.

“We have some excellent domestic fast bowlers in our squad. Rasik, who you know many of you will know, Abhinandan, who we had with us last year, and then we also signed Mangesh in this auction, so domestically we have three excellent potential options there that could replace him.“

RCB will begin their title defence on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.