MASSIVE blow for DC! Axar Patel pays heavy fine after Delhi Capitals’ thrilling chase

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a dramatic three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a huge target of 211, Delhi recovered from early setbacks before captain Axar Patel and David Miller produced counterattacking fifties to take the visitors close. Youngsters Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari then finished the chase in style as DC reached 216/7 in 19 overs.

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Priyansh Arya gives PBKS blazing start

Punjab Kings got off to a flying start after being asked to bat first, with Priyansh Arya attacking from the beginning during his quickfire 56 off 33 balls.

Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 78 runs for the opening wicket in just 41 balls as PBKS dominated the powerplay.

Even though wickets slowed the scoring rate slightly in the middle overs, PBKS still managed to maintain momentum through captain Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly.

Also Read: GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?

Iyer and Shedge push Punjab beyond 200

Iyer remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, while Connolly added 38 off 27 during an important partnership for the third wicket.

However, Delhi pulled things back briefly when Mitchell Starc dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh in consecutive deliveries during the 19th over.

Punjab still crossed the 200-run mark thanks to a fearless late cameo from Suryansh Shedge, who smashed two massive sixes off Starc in the closing stages.

Axar and Miller turn the game around for DC

Delhi Capitals did not begin the chase well and were reduced to 74/4, putting Punjab firmly in control.

But Axar Patel changed the momentum with an aggressive fifty, while Miller provided strong support from the other end. The experienced pair rebuilt the innings and kept the required rate under control despite regular pressure.

After their dismissals, Ashutosh Sharma and IPL debutant Madhav Tiwari held their nerve to complete the chase and seal one of Delhi’s best wins of the season.

Bowlers struggle on high-scoring night

Starc and Madhav picked up two wickets each for Delhi, although both proved expensive on a batting-friendly surface.

For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler with figures of 2/21, while Ben Dwarshuis and Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with a wicket each.

DC move up after thrilling win over PBKS

The win lifted Delhi Capitals to seventh place in the IPL 2026 points table after their one over spare thrilling victory over Punjab Kings.

DC now have 10 points from 12 matches, with five wins and seven defeats, while their net run rate stands at -0.993.

Axar Patel fined after the match

However, after the thrilling victory, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during the contest.

According to the IPL media advisory, it was DC’s first offence of the season under the league’s Code of Conduct related to minimum over-rate violations.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer explains Punjab Kings mistakes & why they snubbed Chahal in loss to DC