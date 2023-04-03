Massive Blow For KKR, Shakib Al Hasan Pulls Out Of IPL 2023 Due To National Commitment

Shakib al Hasan has pulled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to international commitments and some personal reasons.

New Delhi: Bangladesh's star allrounder Shakib al Hasan has pulled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to international commitments and some personal reasons. As per reports, Shakib informed the franchise on Sunday. KKR will work on finding a suitable replacement for the star all-rounder once they receive the nod from IPL.

Shakib recently led the Bangladesh team in a T20I series against Ireland and was also named for the one-off test alongside Litton Das, the other KKR player. The report adds that the wicket-keeper batter, Das is expected to join the KKR camp later this week.

Contrary to rumors that KKR has released Shakib, who was purchased by the franchise for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore, it is believed that he called the KKR management and asked to be excused from the season. To make things abundantly clear, when a player has been purchased in the auction, he can't be released in one season.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to release Shakib and Das, insisting that they be available for the Test in Mirpur, despite the initial impression that they could participate in the IPL immediately following the March 31 white ball series.