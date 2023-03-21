Massive Blow To Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairstow Opts To Miss IPL 2023 - Reports

Punjab Kings franchise took a huge blow as England's star batter Jonny Bairstow has decided to miss the IPL 2023 to focus on his recovery and the Ashes

New Delhi: Punjab Kings franchise took a huge blow as England's star batter Jonny Bairstow has decided to miss the IPL 2023 to focus on his recovery and the Ashes as per the report from The Guardian. He suffered a freak fracture last Summer while playing golf. Punjab Kings franchise took a huge blow as England's star batter Jonny Bairstow has decided to miss the IPL 2023 to focus on his recovery and the Ashes as per the report from The Guardian. He suffered a freak fracture last Summer while playing golf.

After suffering multiple fractures, a dislocated ankle, and ligament damage in a freak slip on the golf course in September, Bairstow missed the entire winter, which included the Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand as well as the T20 World Cup win.

The explosive English batter has made encouraging progress recently after undergoing successful surgery on his left leg, which included the placement of a metal plate. Bairstow has recently resumed hitting balls into nets after returning to running outside last month.

Punjab Kings would be needing a good replacement in order to fill in the massive spot left by Bairstow. They did buy Sam Curran in the auction for Rs 18.50 crore and made him the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

There is yet no official announcement from the Punjab franchise on the matter. They would play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of IPL 2023 on April 1st.