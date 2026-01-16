Massive insult for Babar Azam during the Big Bash League match ‘Get out…’

Massive insult for Pakistan star player Babar Azam in the Big Bash League match. Take a look and find out in this news.

One biggest and fun incident happened in the ongoing tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday. During the second match of the day between Sydney Sixers players Steve Smith and Babar Azam.

Funny incident between Babar Azam and Steve Smith in the BBL

During the second match of the day in the Big Bash League (BBL). A serious and fun incident also happened between Steve Smith and Babaz Azam, as both players were fielding on Long off and Long on. However, in the fourth delivery of the 16th over. Star player Nic Maddinson played a powerful shot on Ben Maneti’s delivery straight over the umpire’s head.

However, while fielding on Long off and Long on, Steve Smith and Babar Azam ran towards the ball to save the boundary and got into the confusion. Both players failed the ball and, due to miscommunication, a normal save turned into a four.

On the next ball, Maddinson played the same shot on Ben Maneti’s delivery straight over the umpire’s head. But, this time, Steve Smith saved the ball from getting touch to the boundary. On the other hand, Babar Azam tried to collect the ball to throw it to the bowler’s end. However, this time Smith asked him not to.

"GET OUT THE WAY, BABAR!" 😂



How about these incidents with Steve Smith and Babar Azam 🫣 #BBL15

Commentator’s statement on Babar Azam’s fielding

This moment left the commentators in laughter. However, one of them was even heard shouting, “Get out of the way, Babar!“.

Babar Azam’s expressed his feelings ahead of the BBL

However, before the beginning of the season, Babar Azam expressed his feelings to be a part of the tournament and Steve Smith’s side as well. “I am super excited to be a part of the Sydney Sixers,” Babar told Telecom Asia Sport. “It is a fact that you learn a lot while playing in Australia so this is going to be a good experience for me, more so because I will get a chance to play alongside Steve Smith, who is a great player.”

Massive insult for Mohammed Rizwan in the BBL

However, this is not it as the Pakistan star player Mohammed Rizwan faced insult as well in the Big Bash League during the game against Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders. Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan is currently playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2025-26. He came to bat at number four in Mondayâ€™s match against the Sydney Thunder, he struggled during his batting. The Pakistani star faced 23 balls and scored just 26 runs. His innings included two boundaries and a massive six.

However, his strike rate was only 113.04. To avoid the team suffering the consequences of his slow batting, the captain signaled him to retire. After receiving the signal, Mohammad Rizwan returned to the pavilion with his head bowed and humiliated face.

