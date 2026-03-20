MASSIVE setback for RR! Star all-rounder set to miss entire IPL 2026 due…

England all-rounder Sam Curran likely to miss entire IPL 2026. RR star trade from CSK scored 114 runs and took 1 wicket in IPL 2025.

Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja

Rajasthan Royals could be hit with a major problem before the IPL 2026 season starts. Their all-rounder Sam Curran is likely to miss the entire tournament because of a suspected groin injury.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Curran, who joined RR from Chennai Super Kings in a big trade (Ravindra Jadeja went to CSK and Sanju Samson came to RR), is in doubt for the whole season.

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Curran had a tough time in IPL 2025 with CSK. He scored only 114 runs and took just 1 wicket as the team finished at the bottom of the table.

He was also part of England’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where they reached the semi-final before losing to India.

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Curran’s IPL journey so far

The 27-year-old has been in the IPL since 2019. He has played for Punjab Kings and CSK. He was part of the CSK team that won the title in 2021.

In six IPL seasons, Curran has scored 997 runs and taken 59 wickets.

RR begin preparations in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals have already started their training camp in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2026. Players including Ravindra Jadeja were seen practising as the team works on different combinations.

The first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule has been announced. The Riyan Parag-led side will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.

They will then face Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by a match against Mumbai Indians on April 7. Their fourth game will be against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

With Curran’s injury cloud hanging over them, RR will need their other players to step up big time in IPL 2026. Tough start for the Royals!

How Rajasthan Royals Fared In IPL

IPL 2008: Title Winners

IPL 2009: Group Stage

IPL 2010: Group Stage

IPL 2011: Group Stage

IPL 2012: Group Stage

IPL 2013: Playoffs

IPL 2014: Group Stage

IPL 2015: Playoffs

IPL 2018: Playoffs

IPL 2019: Group Stage

IPL 2020: Group Stage

IPL 2021: Group Stage

IPL 2022: Runners-up

IPL 2023: Group Stage

IPL 2024: Playoffs

IPL 2025: Group Stage

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad for IPL 2026

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen