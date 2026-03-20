MASSIVE statement from Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer for IPL 2026 at jersey launch, says ‘My eye is…’

Shreyas Iyer shares his comeback journey while Arshdeep Singh opens up on handling pressure and fan support ahead of IPL 2026.

Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh shared their thoughts at a grand jersey launch event in Mohali on Friday. The duo talked about team bonding, personal challenges, and their strong connection with the franchise.

Building team bond off the field

Shreyas Iyer said the real preparation begins away from the practice ground. He explained that living together as a team is key.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“This is the period where we live as a family for two months,” Shreyas said.

“The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time to build that camaraderie. We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually.”

Shreyas Iyer’s comeback after injury

Shreyas spoke about his tough journey back from injury.

“It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos, and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team.”

He also loves the support from Punjab fans, who call him ‘Sarpanch Sahab’.

“Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh on pressure & Punjab fans

Arshdeep Singh said playing in front of passionate home crowds in Mullanpur feels special.

“When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege,” Arshdeep smiled. “It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year.”

Arshdeep’s gratitude to Punjab Kings

The left-arm pacer thanked the franchise for believing in him from the start.

“The journey has been amazing,” Arshdeep said. “When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team.”