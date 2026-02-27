MASSIVE update on IPL 2026 schedule amid T20 World Cup 2026: Will RCB’s opening match be shifted?

IPL 2026 will now start on March 28, two days later than planned. The full schedule is pending and venue discussions.

A major update has come on IPL 2026 dates while the T20 World Cup is underway. The IPL 2026 season will now start on March 28 instead of the earlier planned March 26. According to a report by EspnCricinfo, the tournament has been pushed back by two days.

During the IPL auction on December 15, all franchise teams were informed that the season would begin on March 26. However, that start date has now been officially changed to March 28.

Why the IPL 2026 schedule is still not out

With just one month left for IPL 2026 to begin, the full schedule is yet to be released. The main reason for the delay is that election dates for the state assembly polls in Assam, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu have not been announced yet.

These states host key IPL venues:

Eden Gardens in Kolkata – Home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders

MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai – Home ground of Chennai Super Kings

Guwahati – Second home venue for Rajasthan Royals

Reports suggest the IPL Governing Council may hold a meeting next week to finalise the schedule plan. Once that happens, the official IPL 2026 schedule could be released shortly after.

Suspense over venue for the opening match

There is still uncertainty about where the tournament opener will be played. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are set to feature in the first match.

Discussions are ongoing about RCB’s home venue. RCB has held talks with the Karnataka State Cricket Association on whether all seven of their home matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium or shifted to an alternative ground.

RCB has shortlisted some backup venues, including:

Navi Mumbai

Raipur

Pune

The IPL Governing Council will discuss and decide on the opening match venue along with other scheduling matters.

RCB ended 18-year wait by winning IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL 2025 title. RCB ended their long 18-year wait for the trophy by defeating Punjab Kings in the final to claim their maiden IPL championship.

All eyes are now on the IPL Governing Council’s upcoming meeting, where final decisions on the schedule, opening fixture, and home venues are expected to be locked in.