Parthiv Patel has recalled an incident when a cheeky dig at Matthew Hayden left the Australian batsman seething so much so that he threatened to punch the India cricketer.

During an ODI in Brisbane during the 2004 series, Hayden was dismissed by Irfan Pathan after the big-hitting Aussie had scored a century. As he was on his way back to the dressing room, he crossed paths with Patel who was carrying drinks.

Patel couldn’t resist teasing Hayden.

“I was carrying drinks in Brisbane, it was the match in which Irfan Pathan got him out. He had already scored a hundred, and it was a crucial stage when Irfan got him out. And I was just passing him by and I did a ‘hoo hoo’ to him,” Patel shared the anecdote during an interaction with Fever Network’s 100 hours 100 stars.

An irked Hayden waited in the dressing room for Patel and then gave him an earful.

“He got so angry at me. He was standing at the Brisbane dressing room which is like a tunnel. He was standing there, and he said ‘if you do this again, I will punch your face’. I said ‘sorry’, I stood around and he went off,” Patel said.

Later on, the duo became good friends after playing together for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings where they also opened the innings. “Yeah, Hayden wanted to beat me up in Brisbane. But we became good friends after that. We played a lot of cricket together at CSK. We enjoyed each other’s company,” the 35-year-old said

“Opening the batting was fun with him. We’ve had good times off the field as well. So we patched up after that Brisbane incident,” he added.

During a tour of Australia, Hayden invited Patel to his home. “…after the IPL finished, I went to Australia with an emerging side. Hayden called me home, prepared chicken biryani and dal for me,” he recalled.