Adelaide: Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden has backed out of form Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to lead his team to a win in the T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Babar Azam has endured a horrible run in the T20 World Cup with scores of 0, 4, 4, 6, and 25.

Citing the example of Adam Gilchrist, who had a mediocre run in the 2007 World Cup league stage but scored a brilliant hundred in the summit clash, Hayden said that Babar can play a Gilchrist-like inning and take Pakistan to the T20 World Cup final.

“Babar and Mohammad Rizwan rightly are our No.1 combination opening,” Hayden said. “If you can take your mind back to the 2007 World Cup, when Adam Gilchrist had quite a lean World Cup by his standards. And if you remember that last match against Sri Lanka, he went on to score an incredible hundred and realised his potential in that tournament. He awakened the world that he was such an incredible batsman in that form of the game.”

Hayden warned New Zealand of the Babar Azam storm that he feels will blow away New Zealand in the semi-final. “We all know that in any given career you have significant moments of ups and downs,” Hayden said. “You can’t continue to keep punching out 100s and 50s and strike-rates of 140-plus. There has to be moments in time when there is a lull. And when there is a lull there is often a storm that follows. So look out the rest of the world because I think you are about to see something very special from Babar.”

If Pakistan beat New Zealand and India also topple England, India and Pakistan will face in a blockbuster final.