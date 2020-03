MAU vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS - Alicante T10, Match 14: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricke

MAU vs LAM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS – Alicante T10, Match 14: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Madrid United CC vs La Manga CC, Alicante 4:30 PM IST:

Madrid United CC will face-off against La Manga on Thursday in match No 14 of the ongoing ECS – Alicante T10. Madrid United CC have suffered two defeats in their last three outings and would look to win and get things on track, whereas, Manga has suffered two loses in three matches, for them a win is a must.

TOSS – The toss between Madrid United CC vs La Manga CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

MAU vs LAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper Waqar Zafar, Adam Algar (C)

Batters Joel Brook, Kieran Wood, Robiul Khan, Z UL-Qayam, Jonathan Kinsella

All-Rounders Qadar Nawaz (VC)

Bowlers Abdul Hafeez, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz

Probable XI

Madrid United CC:

Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (C), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (WK), Kashif Iqbal/ Z UL-Qayam, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem/Mohammad Ashraf

La Manga C.C

Adam Algar, Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey/ Hugh James, Kieran Wood, Connor Wood, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Theo Rumistrzewicz

SQUADS

Madrid United CC:

Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (C), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (WK), Kashif Iqbal/ Z UL-Qayam, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem/Mohammad Ashraf, Waqar Akhtar, M Rabin Rahman, Itfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Kashif Iqbal/ Z UL-Qayam, Jabar Ali, Farukh Nadeem, Ashfaq Yaqoob, Alian Abbas Bhatt, Abdul Kalam, Tausef Arshad, Taswar Azam, Usman Ali

La Manga C.C:

Adam Algar, Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessey/ Hugh James, Kieran Wood, Connor Wood, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Neil Brook, Paul Sadler, Ollie Richardson, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Tommy Knowles, Paul Hennessey/ Hugh James

