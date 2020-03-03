MAU vs LEV Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Madrid United vs Levante, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s MAU vs LEV: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Madrid United and Levante will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

MAU vs LEV My Dream11 Team

Ittfaq Ahmed (captain), Faiz Bhat (vice captain), Waheed Akhtar, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Mohammad Ashraf, Zia Ul Qayum, Tauqeer Hussain, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Ibtisam Ahmad

MAU vs LEV Squads

Levante: Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins

Madrid United: Waheed Akhtar, Ittfaq Ahmed, Zia Ul Qayum, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Jabar Ali, Ahsan Yaqoob, Kashif Rana, Abdul Kalam Azad, Qadar Nawaz, Noore Azman, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Kashif Aziz, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Tasawar Azam, Usman Ali, Mohammad Rabin Rahman, Farukh Nadeem, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Iqbal Sayad, Alian Abbas Butt, Waqar Zafar Mirza

