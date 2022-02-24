Chandigarh: After much speculation, Punjab Kings have finally named their captain and it is going to be Mayank Agarwal who will lead the franchise in the upcoming season of the IPL. Before the auction, Mayank and Arshdeep Singh were the only two players that were retained by the franchise. The news is not official and an announcement in this regard is expected to happen soon.

“In all likelihood, Mayank will captain the side. The announcement is expected later this week,” an IPL source told PTI.

Punjab, who went into the auction with the maximum purse, made good use of the money by getting the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and buying back left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and explosive Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan.

Dhawan’s name as captain was also doing the rounds but the management was keen on Agarwal as the leader even before the auction.