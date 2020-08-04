Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra has thrown his weight behind opener Mayank Agarwal and said that he must have learnt a lot from his experience in New Zealand. Nehra feels Agarwal – who had a forgetful tour of New Zealand – will learn from his mistakes and bounce back.

Adding further he said that NZ is one of the toughest places for batters and the hosts have always been a strong opposition there.

“It takes time and New Zealand is not an easy place. With my experience, for batters, the most difficult place on this planet when it comes to cricket-playing nations is New Zealand. New Zealand has always been tough, so Mayank Agarwal, I am sure he has learnt a lot from the New Zealand tour. And it was not only for him, and for everyone, it was a challenge,” he said during an interaction on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Claiming that Mayank has shown promise, Nehra said that one has to give him time as he is still in the early days of his career.

“He has shown promise, there is no doubt about it. And its early days in his career, you have to give everyone time,” he added.

Nehra also said that he has proven himself at the domestic circuit and knows how to adapt, hence there is nothing to worry about.

“He has done really well in domestic games and India-A and that’s how he got his chance. He is not somebody who has been playing domestic cricket for one or two years and suddenly he comes to the scene. He has scored a lot of runs and am sure with time he will get better and better,” he concluded.