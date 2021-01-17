Mayank Agarwal walked into bat at No 5 and looked in complete control on the third day of the fourth and final Test at Gabba. Brisbane. Mayank – who usually opens – was slotted in the middle order following multiple injuries to players. Mayank showed that he has the class and the quality to bat at No 5. Initially, he took his time but played with a straight bat and looked good while leaving.

After getting his eye in, Mayank took on Nathan Lyon as he danced down the track with the Aussie spinner coming round the wicket. Mayank got to the pitch of the ball, opened his shoulders, and whacked it over mid-on for a massive 102-meter long six. What made the shot special was the fact that there was a long-on in place, and yet Mayank backed his skills and went for it.

34 overs, 99 runs, and 2 wickets in this morning session. At lunch, India is 161 for four. Resuming the day at 62 for two, India lost two wickets in the opening session of day three. India lost the crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane. What will hurt the two experienced batsmen is the fact that they could not continue on after being set.

Had India not lost the wicket of their skipper, then they would have felt they have won the session. But now, as it stands, the session was shared y the sides.

While Pant and Mayank will look to knock off the trail as much as possible, they will also be mindful that there could be showers round the corner. India trail by 208 runs.