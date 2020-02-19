New Zealand pacer Tim Southee believes that India could be missing regular Test opener, Rohit Sharma, in the upcoming two-match Test series, but young Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, who are inexperienced could make a difference.

“They are missing a couple of guys due to the injury but there are plenty of guys who are talented and capable of stepping up when required. They had a good outing in Hamilton. Although they may be inexperienced at the same time, they are class players,” Southee told PTI during a brief interaction on Wednesday.

Southee said with the cross breeze blowing across the ground at an open venue like Basin Reserve, the key would be how quickly the visitors adapt to the conditions.

“Obviously, these are home conditions and it favours us. But there are a number of things that you need to do well in here at the Basin Reserve and India will have to get used to it in the next three days,” Southee gave a subtle warning to the visiting team.

However, he also said that one needs to respect India as they have been one of the top Test nations in the world.

“It’s a completely different format. India has played great Test cricket for a long period of time so it should be an evenly contested Test series.”

Speaking of his pairing with Trent Boult, he attributed their friendship and knowing each other skill set to their success and hoped it continued to reap rewards.

“We have complemented each other for long with the left-arm and right arm combination. We are both capable of swinging the ball and knowing each other’s skills for so many years has played a lot of cricket together. We form a good partnership and hopefully, we can carry it into the series,” he signed off.

The first Test starts on February 21 at Basin Reserve, Wellington.