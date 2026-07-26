Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
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  • Mayank Yadav surpasses Hardik Pandya to achieve a HISTORIC feat, becomes…

Mayank Yadav surpasses Hardik Pandya to achieve a HISTORIC feat, becomes…

Star Indian player and one of the finest bowlers of all time, Mayank Yadav achieved a great milestone against Zimbabwe in the third T20I. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Mayank Yadav achieves a huge feat vs ZIM in the third T20I

Mayank Yadav achieves a huge feat vs ZIM in the third T20I

The third T20I match of the series is being played between India and Zimbabwe. The Indian team have already won this series, after defeating Zimbabwe in the last two matches. The Men in Blue will eye to sweep this series.

Zimbabwe vs India third T20I squad:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

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Also Read: 6, 6, 6, 6… 8 fours! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 81 lights up Harare, misses world record

Mayank Yadav’s early strike earned him a special place in India’s record books

After a brilliant batting performance, the Indian bowling lineup showcased an impressive bowling performance as star Indian player and one of the finest bowlers of all time, Mayank Yadav, showcased his wicket-taking ability, as in the first ball of the Zimbabwe innings, Mayank Yadav showed his skills and dismissed Brian Bennett for a duck.

Not only this, Mayank Yadav also achieved this feat in the first match of the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he dismissed Brian Bennett for a duck. After this dismissal, Mayank Yadav added a great milestone with his name as he entered the list of Indian bowlers with wickets off the first ball of a T20I innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3)
Mayank Yadav (3)
Hardik Pandya (2)
Arshdeep Singh (2)
Ravichandran Ashwin (1)

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock helps him surpass THIS Indian captain’s record

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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