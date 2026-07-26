Mayank Yadav surpasses Hardik Pandya to achieve a HISTORIC feat, becomes…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule India VS Zimbabwe 192/5 (20.0) 157/7 (20.0) India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs Man of the Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Last Wicket: Brad Evans c Rinku Singh b Mayank Yadav 14 (13) - 156/7 in 19.5 Over

The third T20I match of the series is being played between India and Zimbabwe. The Indian team have already won this series, after defeating Zimbabwe in the last two matches. The Men in Blue will eye to sweep this series.

Zimbabwe vs India third T20I squad:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

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Also Read: 6, 6, 6, 6… 8 fours! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 81 lights up Harare, misses world record

Mayank Yadav’s early strike earned him a special place in India’s record books

After a brilliant batting performance, the Indian bowling lineup showcased an impressive bowling performance as star Indian player and one of the finest bowlers of all time, Mayank Yadav, showcased his wicket-taking ability, as in the first ball of the Zimbabwe innings, Mayank Yadav showed his skills and dismissed Brian Bennett for a duck.

Not only this, Mayank Yadav also achieved this feat in the first match of the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he dismissed Brian Bennett for a duck. After this dismissal, Mayank Yadav added a great milestone with his name as he entered the list of Indian bowlers with wickets off the first ball of a T20I innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3)

Mayank Yadav (3)

Hardik Pandya (2)

Arshdeep Singh (2)

Ravichandran Ashwin (1)

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock helps him surpass THIS Indian captain’s record