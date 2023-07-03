Just look at the kind of stuff that's been happening this Ashes! Usman Khwaja arguing in the long room. I have never seen things get this ugly in England. Folks it's just a game or maybe not! #Ashes #ENGvsAUS #UsmanKhawaja #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/dmkyJzqEzE

It was alleged by Australian players that a few MCC members abused the players when the team was on the way back to the dressing room after the first session of the final day. Right after the incident, The Aussies called for an investigation, to which MCC responded.

New Delhi: Australia defeated England and won the second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series. The Ashes is one of the most iconic series that fans will witness, especially when matches are at Lord's, but recently the venue witnessed ugly scenes when a few MCC members abused two Australia players.

An Australian cricket spokesperson confirmed that the players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused whereas some were physically contacted. He also revealed that Australian management has requested MCC to investigate the matter.

"Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club [MCC] investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test. It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area", said a cricket Australia spokesperson.

MCC Apologises To The Australian Team

After the match ended MCC issued an apologetic statement to the Australian team where they revealed that the three members are suspended till further investigation and that they will not enter the venue till the end of the inquiry.

"They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening," the statement said.

"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way which goes against the values of the club", he added.

The club further apologised to the Australian team for the incident.

"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we reiterate our apology to Cricket Australia. We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being 'really welcoming'. It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket."