MCC vs BRD Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Moravian CC vs Brno Raiders July 4 5:30 PM IST

MCC vs BRD Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. The week 4 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Moravian CC vs Brno Raiders Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground

MCC: Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, Jilesh Mattakot, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Lal Mohan, Om Sharma, Premprakash Yadav, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Jobi Samuel, Syed Abdul Wahab, John Jacob, Titto Poulose, Ashkar Naduparambil, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal,

BRD: Arunkumar Vasudevan, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Aamir Husain, Vijay Bijalwan, Ganesh Duraisamy, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Sreekanth Nair, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Anzer Khan, Dilu Bhusal

