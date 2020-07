MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers July 5 1:30 PM IST

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Moravian CC vs Brno Ra

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team And Picks

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. The week 4 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground

MCC vs BRG Dream11 Top Picks

Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan (captain), Tripurari Kanhya Lal (vice-captain), Sunil Ambar, Felix Irudayadhasan, Rahat Ali, Jobi Samuel, Ushan Gunathilake, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Naveed Ahmed

Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers Full Squad List

MCC: Subin George, Yograj Sahani, John Jacob, Titto Poulose, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jilesh Mattakot, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Jobi Samuel, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Felix Irudayadhasan, Premprakash Yadav, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Zainul Abid Chakkingal, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Lal Mohan, Om Sharma, Syed Abdul Wahab, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Sunil Ambar

BRG: Saquib Sadiq, Sandeep Tiwari, Naveed Ahmed, Ushan Gunathilake, Somsuvro Basu, Anthony Francis, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Arun Mathew, Somesekhar Banerjee, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Balu Babukuttan

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ MCC Dream11 Prediction / BRG Dream11 Prediction / Moravian CC Dream11 Team/ Brno Rangers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips