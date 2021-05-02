ME vs VFSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

St Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers will take place at 10:00 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

ME vs VFSS My Dream11 Team

G Serieux, M Sammy, S Charles, M Wells, J Isidore, D Rampal, R Robert, D Sammy, J Harding, T Edward and T Gifford.

Captain – M Sammy, Vice-captain – D Sammy.

ME vs VFSS Probable Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles S Charles, M Wells, G Serieux, D Sammy (c), M Sammy, K Jules, E Frederick, T Edward, T Gifford, M Charles and D Sammy Jr

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers J Isidore, E Dupres, K Constantine, D Rampal(c), R Robert, R Joseph, D Taylor, K St Hill, J Harding, K Laure, S Montia

ME vs VFSS Squads

Micoud Eagles Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick.

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers Dyondre Taylor, Eardley Dupres, Hervey Philip, Jevin Isidore, Jurmill Durgaillard, Kerlan Martial, Kurdney Constantine, Shelton St Rose, Kahlil St Hill, Delan Martial, Jermain Harding, Ray Joseph, Dishon Rampal (c), Jay Jn Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Rydell Baptiste, Richie Robert, Kamanie Laure.

