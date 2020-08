MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Belgium Match August 15, 8:30 PM IST

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Belgium Ma

MECC vs BCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10- Belgium game between Exiles CC and Ostend CC on Saturday (August 15) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, Exiles CC scored 80/7 in their 10 overs. In reply, Ostend CC were kept to 72/4, losing by eight runs. For Exiles CC, Sohail Kalim took two wickets.

MECC vs BCC TOSS – 8:00 PM IST

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Belgian Oval, Gent

MECC vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Z Kamran, A Saadat, E Usmanzai, H Tarakhel, Y Mohammed, D Islam, H Said, N Kamawi, A Maiwand, M Amanullah, S Momand

MECC vs BCC Full Squads

MECC: Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, Dileep Singh

BCC: Abdul Rashid, Ashiqullah Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat, and Noor Zazai

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ MECC Dream11 Team/ Beveren CC Dream11 Team/ Mechelen Eagles CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more