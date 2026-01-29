Meet star opener Abhishek Sharma, who could become the X-factor for Indian team at T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian player Abhishek Sharma could become the X-factor for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time. Abhishek Sharma was born on September4, 2000, in Amritsar, Punjab. Abhishek is known for his destructive batting approach and remarkable performances. However, not only batting, Abhishek Sharma also impressed the whole cricket world with his spectacular left-hand bowling.

However, with fabulous form and great batting performances. Abhishek Sharma has become one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket. He has just achieved all this success and milestones at the age of 25. Abhishek has brutally dominated the fast bowlers and spinners as well. Abhishek’s consistent performances and smashing bowlers in powerplay have made him the biggest star in cricket history.

Speaking on star Indian player Abhishek Sharma’s background as he comes from a cricket-loving family. His father, Raj Kumar Sharma, is a former cricketer who worked under the sports quota. However, Abhishek showcased great talent in cricket from a very young age.

Abhishek Sharma’s U-16 and U-19 Success:

Talking about his U-16 and U-19 journey. Star Indian player Abhishek Sharma performed brilliantly in age-group cricket. In the 2015â€“16 Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16), he scored 1,200 runs at an incredible average of 109.09. He later captained India to the 2016 U-19 Asia Cup win and was named Player of the Match in the final. He was also a key member of Indiaâ€™s title-winning squad at the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Domestic Breakthrough:

Playing for Punjab, Abhishek made his debut in first-class and List A cricket in 2017. He gained attention after smashing a 42-ball century in List A cricket in 2021, which was the fastest by an Indian at that time. In 2022, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy and also registered a T20 hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Abhishek Sharma’s IPL journey:

Speaking about his IPL journey as the young Indian star began his Indian Premier League (IPL) with one of the most underrated franchises, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), as they acquired him for Rs. 55 Lakh in the 2018 auction. However, in his debut match, he showcased an epic batting performance and scored 46 runs off 19 balls. In IPL 2019, Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him. For SRH, Abhishek showcased why he is considered as one of the most dominating opening batters in the T20 format as he scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 133.

On the other hand, star player Abhishek Sharma became a headache for the bowling-line up of all franchises in 2024 as he scored 484 runs at a strike rate of 204.22. Also, he hit the most sixes in the tournament. There is one remarkable innings came from his bat for SRH as he made 63 runs off 23 balls and helped his team to post 277 and 287 runs on the board. He also registered the fastest fifty in SRH history, reaching it in just 16 balls.

If we talk about last IPL season. Abhishek Sharma delivered a historic performance for SRH by scoring his maiden IPL century 141 runs off 55 balls against Punjab Kings. This became the highest score by an Indian in IPL history and the third-highest overall in the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma’s International Career

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe on July 6, 2024, but was out for zero in his first match. He quickly bounced back by scoring a century in his second T20I innings against the same team, becoming the fastest Indian and one of the youngest players in the world to score a T20I hundred.

In 2025, he played a historic knock of 135 runs against England, which became Indiaâ€™s highest individual score in T20I cricket. He also became the second-fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs. Abhishek was the best player of the 2025 Asia Cup, scoring 314 runs, the most in the tournament.

His great performances helped him reach No. 1 in the ICC T20I batting rankings in 2025. During the 2025â€“26 season, he continued his explosive form with big innings against New Zealand, including a 14-ball fifty, an unbeaten 68 off 20 balls, and an 84-run knock. Abhishek is an attacking opening batter who loves hitting sixes in the powerplay, scores at a very fast rate, and can also bowl a few overs of left-arm spin when required.

How Abhishek Sharma Can Impact the T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in India and Sri Lanka. These conditions are good for attacking batters. India will defend their 2024 title, and Abhishek Sharma is expected to be a key player. He is one of the best T20 batters in the world right now.

As an opener, Abhishek can score runs very fast in the first six overs. Because of field restrictions, he can hit many boundaries and sixes. This helps India get quick starts and reduces pressure in big matches.

In the middle overs, Abhishek is also very dangerous. He plays spin bowling well and can hit fast bowlers with power. This makes it hard for bowlers to stop runs, even on big grounds.

Abhishek has shown that he can handle pressure. He has won matches for India with fearless batting. His confidence and aggressive style can change the result of important games.

He also helps the team in other ways. Abhishek can bowl a few overs of left-arm spin and is a very good fielder. This gives India more balance in the team.

If Abhishek continues this form, he can play a big role in helping India win the T20 World Cup again.