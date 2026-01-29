Meet star player Jacob Bethell, who could be X-factor for England at T20 World Cup 2026

Star England player Jacob Bethell could become the X-factor for the England team at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Jacob Bethell

Star England player and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. Jacob Bethell whose full name is Jacob Graham Bethell, is a young and talented England cricketer born on October 23, 2003, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Young England star Jacob Bethell, who is known for his great all-round performances. Bethell is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and left-handed batter.

However, Jacob Graham Bethell gets more appreciation and applause because of his mesmerizing batting performances and clean hitting. He is known for his match-winning performances and ability to score fast in limited-overs cricket. He is also an excellent fielder and offers useful spin in limited-overs cricket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

However, star England player and one of the greatest all-rounders. Jacob Bethell comes from a cricketing background, as the cricketer moved to England on a scholarship to Rugby School before joining Warwickshire’s academy. During the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. Bethell showcased a mesmerizing batting performance and scored 88 runs off 42 balls against South Africa. His heroic knock helped England reach the final of the tournament.

Speaking about his domestic and franchise cricket. Star England player Jacob Bethell represents Warwickshire Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. However, the young England talent is also set to make his debut for the winners of last year’s IPL winner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in 2026. RCB showcased faith in him for his all-round abilities. On the other hand, he has also played for Melbourne Renegades, Paarl Royals and England Lions.

Jacob Bethell’s international journey

Talking about his international career, the England star player made his T20I debut against Australia in September 2024. However, shortly after, he got the chance to showcase his skills and temperament in the ODIs as well. In white-ball cricket, he has produced several great performances, including his maiden ODI century of 110 runs and explosive innings like a 90 off 47 balls in T20Is.

In Test cricket, while batting at No. 3 during the challenging 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia, he faced early difficulties but responded with a impressive maiden Test century of around 154, including crucial knocks such as at the SCG, showcasing his skills, technique, and long-term potential.

How Jacob Bethell Can Impact the T20 World Cup 2026

Star player and young talent, Jacob Bethell, can play a major role for the England team in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The whole cricket world is aware of his all-round abilities and heroics. He is known for his wicket-taking abilities and more than that. He can be an asset for England team with his dominating batting, which powers the team and gives them more balance.

His great batting performance can help the England team in under-pressure situations. On the other hand, if we talk about middle order. He is the perfect choice to score good runs and also increase the run rate for the team.

TRENDING NOW

He is also a sharp fielder and adds energy to the team on the field. This helps save runs and puts pressure on the opposition.

Overall, Jacob Bethell’s ability to contribute with the bat, ball, and in the field makes him a valuable player. If he continues his good form, he could be one of England’s key players in the T20 World Cup 2026.