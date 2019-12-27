<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2019-20 - Cricket Tips For Today's Match 13 STA vs STR BBL 2019-20 in Victoria: In the match number 13 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Friday. Aiming to continue their winning momentum, Stars have been in red-hot form thus far in the tournament after registering consecutive victories in their last two matches. They are coming into this game on the back of a 52-run-win over Hobart Hurricanes thanks largely to a swashbuckling opening partnership of 81 between Nic Maddinson and Marcus Stoinis, who scored an unbeaten 54-ball 81 to lead them to an eventual match-winning total of 4/163. Haris Rauf (5/27) bowled a sensational spell to bowl out Hurricanes for a paltry score of 111. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers, who too are coming off a 15-run win against Perth Scorchers. Jake Weatherald's superb knock of 83 and Alex Carey's 24-ball 55 was well backed up a match-winning spell from Rashid Khan, who claimed 3/40 to lead his side to an 11-run-win. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 1.40 PM IST.</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper - Alex Carey (C), Peter Handscomb <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen Cameron White, Hilton Cartwright, Jake Weatherald <p></p> <p></p>All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Wes Agar <p></p><h2>STA vs STR Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Stars:</strong> Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb (WK), Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Adelaide Strikers:</strong> Alex Carey (C &amp; WK), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake/Peter Siddle, Wes Agar. <p></p><h2>STA vs STR SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Stars:</strong> Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Dale Steyn. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Adelaide Strikers:</strong> Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake, Harry Nielsen, Peter Siddle. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ STR Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>