Memes Galore As Babar Azam Goes Unsold In The Hundred Draft...

The squads for the Hundred draft were finalised on Thursday with several big names bagging multi-million dollar contracts. However, many international stars, including Pakistan greats Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan surprisingly went unsold. Along with Babar and Rizwan, T20 beast Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Trent Boult also failed to find teams. The draft saw 30 men's cricketers being picked across eight teams.

Even though Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to bag contracts, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were picked by Welsh Fire. Babar and Rizwan were in staggering form in the recently concluded PSL, being the top two run scorers in the tournament, with over 500 runs.