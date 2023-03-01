Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore

Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore

Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore

Updated: March 1, 2023 9:20 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Indore: India have won the toss in Indore and decided to bat first in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. KL Rahul was dropped with Shubman Gill coming in the playing XI. India made one more change as Umesh Yadav replaced Mohammed Shami. As soon as Rohit Sharma announced the team at the toss, fans took over social media, sharing hilarious memes.

Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in the Playing-XI. #INDvAUS@venkateshprasad ji, aaj... pic.twitter.com/g921dSVgKI

DEV PATNAIK ?? (@dev_muzic) March 1, 2023

Shubhman in place of KL Rahul

Meanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul ?#IndvsAus #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/23fupdgDrl

(@SarcasticCowboy) March 1, 2023

Finally goat kl Rahul dropped pic.twitter.com/1sxVHy3trW

Satya Parmar?? (@SatyaPARMAR17) March 1, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad after knowing that KL Rahul was dropped in today's match pic.twitter.com/ULQSQX8fCs

(@Basavachethanah) March 1, 2023

Thank You KL Rahul ?

VECTOR ? (@Vector_45R) March 1, 2023

Also Read

More News ›
Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore
Live IND vs AUS 3rd Test Indore Score: KL Rahul DROPPED As India Opt To Bat
We Don’t Need Three Spinners: Former Aussie Cricketer's Massive Advice To Australia Ahead Of Third Test Against India
IND Vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia 3rd Test
Batting In India Is About Sticking To Plans And Methods For Long Periods: Steve Smith
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live IND vs AUS 3rd Test Indore Score: KL Rahul DROPPED As I...

Delight For CSK As Ben Stokes Confirms Availabilty For IPL 2...

Advertisement