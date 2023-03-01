Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore
Memes Galore As KL Rahul Dropped From IND vs AUS 3rd Test In Indore
Indore: India have won the toss in Indore and decided to bat first in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. KL Rahul was dropped with Shubman Gill coming in the playing XI. India made one more change as Umesh Yadav replaced Mohammed Shami. As soon as Rohit Sharma announced the team at the toss, fans took over social media, sharing hilarious memes.
Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in the Playing-XI. #INDvAUS@venkateshprasad ji, aaj... pic.twitter.com/g921dSVgKI
DEV PATNAIK ?? (@dev_muzic) March 1, 2023
Shubhman in place of KL Rahul
Meanwhile cricket fans to KL Rahul ?#IndvsAus #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/23fupdgDrl
(@SarcasticCowboy) March 1, 2023
Finally goat kl Rahul dropped pic.twitter.com/1sxVHy3trW
Satya Parmar?? (@SatyaPARMAR17) March 1, 2023
Venkatesh Prasad after knowing that KL Rahul was dropped in today's match pic.twitter.com/ULQSQX8fCs
(@Basavachethanah) March 1, 2023
Thank You KL Rahul ?
VECTOR ? (@Vector_45R) March 1, 2023
