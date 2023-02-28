Mentally Fragile: Harbhajan Singh Decodes Australia's Shambolic Show In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has termed Australia 'mentally fragile' after the visitors' shambolic show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia have been hammered by India in the first two Tests and things are not looking promising for them in the games to come. Unlike the teams of the past, Australia have surrendered to India without much fight, giving easy wickets to the spin trio of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"If you compare to other Australian teams which toured earlier - we don't want to go 30-40 years back but even if we go that far - I think this is probably the weakest team. Not in terms of skills, mentally they are very fragile. They are not able to handle the pressure the way the Aussies used to. It'll be fair to say this is not the Aussie-Aussie kind of team that we used to see or play against," Harbhajan told The Indian Express in an interview.

Harbhajan further said that Australia make a lot of preparations before any tour but the current side has looked clueless in India.

"The Aussies used to have a lot of plans before touring any country. They understood the conditions better than the other teams. That's the reason they were a bit more successful than others, even in India. This team, particularly, are clueless.

They don't have any plans. In the first game, they were clueless. They knew these conditions would be challenging for any batter - the ball will spin from the first ball. It's not something that's started to happen now; it's been happening for the last eight-10 years. In 2012-13, they lost on similar wickets. They were clueless even at that point in time but they fought better than this. But this team, I don't see anyone standing up and taking those challenges and trying to do something different than what others are doing," he added.