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Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Haaland set to headline blockbuster FIFA World Cup matchday

Star players Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé return to action as Argentina, France, Portugal and Norway gear up for crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clashes.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 22, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Published On Jun 22, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 22, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Lionel Messi

Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé return to action

Football’s past, present and future will converge on a blockbuster FIFA World Cup matchday as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue their pursuit of another defining chapter, while Kylian MbappÃ© and Erling Haaland look to further cement their status as the sport’s next global superstars. With crucial group-stage points at stake, Sunday’s fixtures promise a compelling blend of legacy, ambition and emerging rivalries.

Top teams gear up for crucial clashes

The headline attraction sees reigning world champions Argentina take on Austria in Group J, with Messi once again expected to orchestrate his side’s attack. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner starred in Argentina’s opening victory over Algeria and will now face an Austrian outfit buoyed by an impressive win over Jordan. Austria’s aggressive pressing game and confidence on the ball could provide Argentina with one of their sternest examinations of the group stage.

Elsewhere, France will seek to build on their winning start when they meet Iraq in Group I. Fresh off another influential performance against Senegal, MbappÃ© remains the focal point of Didier Deschamps’ star-studded squad. Already one of the World Cup’s most prolific performers, the French forward will look to continue his rich scoring form against an Iraqi side aiming to recover from its opening defeat to Norway.

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Another key contest in Group I pits Norway against Senegal, with Haaland preparing for arguably his toughest assignment of the tournament so far. The Manchester City striker made an immediate impact during Norway’s victory over Iraq, but Senegal’s physicality, pace and defensive organisation present a far greater challenge. With both teams harbouring ambitions of topping the group, the result could have significant implications for the knockout-stage draw.

Football’s biggest stars prepare for another defining World Cup day

Portugal, meanwhile, will be eager to register their first win when they face Uzbekistan in Group K. After being held by DR Congo in their opening fixture, Roberto MartÃ­nez’s side can ill afford another slip-up. Ronaldo, still capable of producing decisive moments on football’s biggest stage, will once again shoulder much of Portugal’s attacking responsibility against an Uzbekistan side that showed encouraging signs despite defeat to Colombia.

Beyond the individual matchups, the day carries symbolic significance for the sport itself. Messi and Ronaldo continue to defy time as two of football’s most celebrated figures, chasing what could be one final opportunity to leave an indelible mark on the World Cup. Alongside them, MbappÃ© and Haaland represent the generation expected to dominate international football for years to come.

As the group stage gathers momentum, the World Cup offers a rare spectacle where legends seeking to extend their legacy and rising stars determined to create one share the same stage, making for one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchdays.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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