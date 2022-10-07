New Delhi: FIFA World Cup in Qatar is almost a month away now and all the teams have done their preparations for the tournament. Fans are eager to see their favourite superstars in action during the tournament, especially Argentine magician Lionel Messi. He recently stated that the upcoming competition will be his last World Cup.

“This will be my last World Cup for sure. The decision has been made. I don’t know if we are the favourite candidates, but Argentina is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means,” said Lionel Messi.

He will look to win the World Cup in Qatar and clinch the only trophy that has eluded him so far. Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986 when Diego Maradona spread his magic on the football field. Lionel Messi often draws comparisons with Diego Maradona and some fans say that the latter is better as he has won a World Cup trophy.

Former Argentina and Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has also put forth his opinion on this matter. He said, “Football was different in the 80s or 90s. For me, Messi is slightly different than Maradona. But, I know probably, if you ask my dad, he would say Maradona was the best.”

He added, “Not because I play with Messi or because I am a friend of him or something like that, but I think what I have seen from Messi doing for ten, fifteen years, and he is still producing some great moments of football at the age of 35, that is, you know, Fantastic.”

“So that’s why. I know Maradona was a genius, we were still watching clips of Maradona for years, but I think what Messi has done for ten or fifteen years is simply amazing,” Pablo Zabaleta concluded.

FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin on 20th November with hosts Qatar going up against Ecuador.