<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Over the years, the Indian Premier League has not only provided a platform for young stars but also been a massive revenue puller - thanks to the sponsors and the TV viewership. But surprisingly in 2022, there seems to be a change of that trend. <p></p> <p></p>As per the latest numbers from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the opening week of the 15th edition of the richest league in the world has seen a 33 per cent decline in TV ratings from IPL 2021. Overall, viewership has also taken a hit of 14 per cent in IPL 2022 as compared to IPL 2021. <p></p> <p></p>There are many possible reasons that have led to this. Here are some of the probable factors behind the dip in numbers. <p></p> <p></p><strong>MI, CSK Not Living up to The Billing:</strong> Two of the most popular and successful teams in the history of the league - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - have not shown good form. The two sides - that share nine IPL titles between them - have found it difficult to string together a winning formula. While Mumbai are yet to win after five games, Chennai have a solitary win in five attempts.