Mumbai: Over the years, the Indian Premier League has not only provided a platform for young stars but also been a massive revenue puller – thanks to the sponsors and the TV viewership. But surprisingly in 2022, there seems to be a change of that trend.

As per the latest numbers from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the opening week of the 15th edition of the richest league in the world has seen a 33 per cent decline in TV ratings from IPL 2021. Overall, viewership has also taken a hit of 14 per cent in IPL 2022 as compared to IPL 2021.

There are many possible reasons that have led to this. Here are some of the probable factors behind the dip in numbers.

MI, CSK Not Living up to The Billing: Two of the most popular and successful teams in the history of the league – Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians – have not shown good form. The two sides – that share nine IPL titles between them – have found it difficult to string together a winning formula. While Mumbai are yet to win after five games, Chennai have a solitary win in five attempts.