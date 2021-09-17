Dubai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on familiar foes Chennai Super Kings in the UAE leg opener on Sunday in Dubai. It is a much-anticipated clash as two of the most popular teams will go up against each other. While MI has a better record against CSK, they will not take things lightly. The two teams have met on 32 occasions, with Mumbai having the edge 19-13. But again, this is a fresh start, and then the format – one just cannot predict.

So what would be MI’s XI against CSK?

Without a doubt, captain Rohit Sharma would open with South Africa’s Quinton De Kock. The two have been successful for the franchise and would like to continue the good work at the top. Suryakumar Yadav, who has made it to the T20 World Cup squad, would ply at No 3 and would be followed by the swashbuckling Ishan Kishan.

Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya would be the three all-rounders in the middle-order. Rahul Chahar who edged Yuzvendra Chahal to the T20 WC squad would be the only specialist spinner, while the three pacers would be Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult.

Surely, MI looks like a potent unit and they would look to avenge the defeat earlier this year against CSK. With four wins in seven games, MI is placed fourth in the points table.

MI’s Predicted XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah & Trent Boult.