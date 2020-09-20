CSK coach Stephen Fleming after the five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday hinted that allrounder Dwayne Bravo - who is injured - could miss the next game against Rajasthan Royals as well. Fleming also lauded Sam Curran - who came straight off the plane - for rising to the occasion and filling up for the West Indies cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>Fleming also said that Curran's attitude was infectious and his performance was 'outstanding'. <p></p> <p></p>"Dwayne was injured so he is probably out for the first two games. But Sam's performance was a big positive. His attitude is quite infectious. His performance today was quite outstanding. Straight off the plane yesterday," said Fleming. <p></p> <p></p>Fleming also praised Curran for grabbing the opportunity well. <p></p> <p></p>"If Dwayne was fit, it would have been a toss-up if he [Curran] had played at all. So he has taken this opportunity and put some pressure on," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Curran was economical with the ball as he bowled four overs conceding 28 runs and picking one wicket. He was promoted up the order and he scored a flashy six-ball 18. CSK skipper MS Dhoni had sent Curran ahead of him in the batting order and the Englishman admitted after the match that he too was surprised. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, CSK gets their campaign off to a winning start and they would also have got a lot of confidence after all that has happened around the franchise in the build-up to the tournament. The win will just settle the unit now. <p></p> <p></p>Rayudu who scored 71 off 48 balls was the player of the match. <p></p><div id="also_read_655182" class="consumption-ralated-news">MI have lost their tournament opener for the eighth season in a row. They last won their first match of the season way back in 2013.</div>