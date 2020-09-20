CSK coach Stephen Fleming after the five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday hinted that allrounder Dwayne Bravo – who is injured – could miss the next game against Rajasthan Royals as well. Fleming also lauded Sam Curran – who came straight off the plane – for rising to the occasion and filling up for the West Indies cricketer.

Fleming also said that Curran’s attitude was infectious and his performance was ‘outstanding’.

“Dwayne was injured so he is probably out for the first two games. But Sam’s performance was a big positive. His attitude is quite infectious. His performance today was quite outstanding. Straight off the plane yesterday,” said Fleming.

Fleming also praised Curran for grabbing the opportunity well.

“If Dwayne was fit, it would have been a toss-up if he [Curran] had played at all. So he has taken this opportunity and put some pressure on,” he added.

Curran was economical with the ball as he bowled four overs conceding 28 runs and picking one wicket. He was promoted up the order and he scored a flashy six-ball 18. CSK skipper MS Dhoni had sent Curran ahead of him in the batting order and the Englishman admitted after the match that he too was surprised.

With the win, CSK gets their campaign off to a winning start and they would also have got a lot of confidence after all that has happened around the franchise in the build-up to the tournament. The win will just settle the unit now.

Rayudu who scored 71 off 48 balls was the player of the match.

MI have lost their tournament opener for the eighth season in a row. They last won their first match of the season way back in 2013.