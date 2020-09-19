CSK skipper MS Dhoni – who is endorsing Chinese mobile brand Oppo – finds himself in the middle of controversy even before the cash-rich Indian Premier League has started. In the wake of the Galwan Valley clash, where 30 Indian bravehearts were martyred, there was a backlash IPL title sponsors VIVO faced, as it is a Chinese product.

Despite announcing his international retirement last month, there has been no dip in the stocks of the 39-year old. He continues to be the most popular cricketer in the country. Dhoni – who does not spend a lot of time on social media – may actually be unaware of the development.

The man we’ve missed on the cricket field, the Captain Extraordinaire MS Dhoni is here to inspire us to fight all hindrances, get back on our feet and #BeTheInfinite with the new #OPPOReno4Pro. Get ready for the release of this emotional ride on 24th September! pic.twitter.com/TgQ97MpuoY OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 17, 2020

Shame on Dhoni for endorsing a Chinese brand !! Lost all respect for him. What’s worse is that he pretends to be a fauji. Not one word of condolence for Sushant Singh Rajput who played the role of Dhoni. Paise sab kuchh hai inke liye… Izzat, dharm, desh sab gaye baadh mai ! smita kishore (@smita_kishore) September 18, 2020

Dhoni who would be playing a cricket match after 400 days would have eyes on him to see what kind of form he hits early on in the tournament.

Meanwhile, there is good news for CSK fans as young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has tested negative for the coronavirus and will undergo another test within 24 hours before being allowed to join the team bio-security bubble.

The Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to the IPL 13 opener.