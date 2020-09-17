MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: In two days time Chennai Super Kings - who have won the title thrice will look to win their fourth - will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja - who has been an integral part of the side - received a surprise gift from the franchise. Keeping his popular 'sword celebration' in mind, he was given a sword. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That calls for the legendary sword celebration! &#x2694;&#xfe0f;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://t.co/cqT8UZa6LD">https://t.co/cqT8UZa6LD</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1306550862404153344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><h2>Jadeja's Role</h2> <p></p>Jadeja will be expected to play a massive role in spin-friendly tracks in UAE. He would be expected to pick wickets and keep a lid on the runs when the side needs it. He could also be needed to finish off a few games at the backend and he is well accomplished to do that. He would in most matches be a certainty as he doubles up as a batsman and a an outstanding fielder as well. It is no secret that Dhoni trusts him and that helps as a player when you have the captain's belief. <p></p><h2>CSK Predicted 11 vs MI</h2> <p></p>Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&amp;WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir <p></p><h2>Chennai Super Kings Squad</h2> <p></p>MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood <p></p><h2>MI vs CSK</h2> <p></p>MI play the opener against CSK on September 19. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.