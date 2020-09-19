MS Dhoni - who made a comeback to competitive cricket after 436 days - impressed fans with his new look on Saturday during the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi. Moustache, beard, biceps and broad shoulders are winning the internet. The 39-year old former captain of India - who recently announced his international retirement last month - revealed that he had been doing a lot of physical running during the lockdown and going to the gym whenever possible. <p></p> <p></p>"Well, you have the liberty during lockdown to spend some time on yourself. Could not do a lot of physical running and all. So I hit the gym as much as possible and maybe look fit," Dhoni said when asked about the secret behind his strong physique. <p></p> <p></p>Fans are already reacting on his new look: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Look At His Biceps <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MsDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MsDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/csk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#csk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/rpVuQ5C0cM">pic.twitter.com/rpVuQ5C0cM</a></p> <p></p> (@Neil_Panchtilak) <a href="https://twitter.com/Neil_Panchtilak/status/1307318209280843776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I just saw those biceps of <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> at the toss..my goodness he is in a beast mode ! <p></p>Watch out for something special from MSD in this years <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvCSK</a></p> <p></p> Punit Pandya (@punit_pandya15) <a href="https://twitter.com/punit_pandya15/status/1307316745472933889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just the look of MS Dhoni is simply wow!</p> <p></p>Moustache, broad shoulders, biceps, he is looking supremely fit! <p></p>The body language is so positive and relaxed! <p></p>We are all set! Let the IPL begin! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvsCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvsCSK</a> <p></p> <p></p> Prasanna Sant (@SantPrasanna) <a href="https://twitter.com/SantPrasanna/status/1307313322983784448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dhoni's fresh look is awesome ,his beard is a nice addition .<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a> Dhoni ,Dhoni <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> .<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsMI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CskForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CskForever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cskreturns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cskreturns</a></p> <p></p> Rj (@RaajRj) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaajRj/status/1307319466020212736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>At the toss, when Dhoni was asked whether there was revenge on his mind. Dhoni played it down saying there is nothing of that kind. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, MI was 91 for three in 11 overs. The defending champions have lost their openers and Suryakumar Yadav early on in the piece.