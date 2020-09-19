Piyush Chawla – who is making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings – went past veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the league. Chawla reached this feat during the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chawla got the big wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma to reach the feat.

At the top of the list is Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga (170) – who pulled out of the tournament. Following Malinga is leg-spinner Amit Mishra – who has 157 wickets. Chawla now has 151 wickets, while Harbhajan has 150 scalps to his name. West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo – who has not been picked for the IPL opener – with 147 wickets is at the fifth spot in the highest wicket-taker list.

Most wickets in IPL History

Lasith Malinga – 170

Amit Mishra- 157

Piyush Chawla – 151

Harbhajan Singh- 150

Dwayne Bravo- 147

From KXIP to KKR, Chawla has played in many franchises in the IPL. He would look to perform well and win the trust of his skipper MS Dhoni during the course of the league. He was CSK’s most expensive player in the last player auction as he was roped in from KKR.

Earlier, Harbhajan pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’.

After winning the toss, CSK opted to bowl first. They got off to a good start removing MI openers Rohit and Quinton De Kock out early. Jadeja has already picked up two wickets as MI is reeling at 126 for five at the end of 15 overs.

Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya are in the middle and would look to finish well for the defending champions.